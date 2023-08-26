Beulah starts off hot, mauling Abbeville Published 11:47 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Beulah Bobcats are off to one of their best starts in recent history as the Bobcats mauled Abbeville 35-12.

Beulah faced a lot of adversity throughout practice this week. On Monday and Tuesday, Beulah had around 17 players out. Head Coach Matt Johnson said the team was not even sure if they could take the field on Friday.

However, the Bobcats overcame the adversity and put together a complete performance.

“That’s what we talked about, having some perseverance,” Johnson said. “It’s easy to say it, it’s easy to talk it, but it’s different when you actually walk it and they did it tonight. It shows what a good group of seniors we have.”

Just like in the jamboree, Demarion Foreman led the Bobcats. Foreman opened up the scoring for Beulah in the first quarter with a touchdown run.

Abbeville struck back with just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. However, after that point it was all Beulah.

Foreman would score again on a 35-yard quarterback keeper. With 8:09 left in the first half, Beulah led 13-6.

Foreman struck one more time before the end of the first half as he found the endzone on a 27-yard touchdown run. At halftime, Beulah led 21-6. Foreman added another rushing touchdown to push Beulah’s lead to 22 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter. Foreman finished with four touchdowns.

Finally, another player decided to get in on the fun as RJ Shealey scored Beulah’s last touchdown with 9:50 left in the game.

Abbeville added a touchdown late, but at that point the game was already over.

Overall, Johnson was impressed with the performance of the team on both sides. Johnson was impressed with the way Stan Pepper called the defense.

Johnson also gave a lot of credit to Rusty Arnett. Arnett is the strength and conditioning coach. With a tough week of practice, the conditioning was better than anyone could have thought possible.

Next up for Beulah is a home game against Loachapoka.