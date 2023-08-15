Beulah’s new leader at quarterback Published 11:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Every season, a coach can ask a player to play a completely different role based on the team’s needs. For Demarion Foreman, that means making the transition from star running back to leading the team at quarterback.

Last season, Demarion led Beulah on the ground. The transition to quarterback would be tough on anyone, but Demarion believes that it has not been as hard as he expected.

“It’s definitely been a pretty easy transition going from running back to quarterback,” Foreman said. “I’m definitely a little more comfortable than I thought I would be.”

Foreman has been a running back during high school, but he did play quarterback when he was younger. Foreman still had to learn a lot, but the skills were always there.

“It’s always been something I wanted to do,” Foreman said. “I knew switching over would definitely be a little easy.”

Last season, Beulah was led by a senior quarterback in Noah Higdon. Higdon was the vocal leader of the team. Foreman was able to lead more by example. Now as the starting quarterback, Foreman has challenged himself to be the vocal leader of the team.

“I wasn’t too much of a talker or anything,” Foreman said. “I was definitely leading more by example last year. I’m definitely more vocal now.”

The toughest challenge for Foreman has been learning how to read the defense. The coaching staff at Beulah has helped him through that by giving him enough repetitions and supporting his growth.

“They’ve helped me become a much better player and leader…,” Foreman said. “I mean, they’ve done a great job.”

Beulah’s coaching staff have raved about Foreman all summer. Head Coach Matt Johnson has a lot of faith in his new quarterback.

“I said it before he’s got a great arm, he’s got even better legs,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “You just can do a lot of things with him. He’s a great leader, he’s a great person, he takes his job seriously, he’s very focused and very athletic.”

Foreman found out that he was going to be switching positions in May.

“I was definitely excited,” Foreman said. “Kind of didn’t want to go to a different position because I love running back so much. Finding out it was quarterback, it definitely got me a bit excited.”

Despite being a running back, Foreman’s arm talent has still been prevalent this summer. That talent has even impressed his teammates/

“It’s something that no one even on the team has ever expected,” Foreman said. “Their first time seeing me throw a deep ball, they’re all surprised.

One of the best things about becoming the quarterback is that Foreman has a ton of weapons at wide receiver. Foreman and his wide receivers have been working extra this summer to create the chemistry that a quarterback and receiver needs.

“Our chemistry is 100%,” Foreman said. “This summer, we linked up together like every weekend. We would rep different routes and things like that.”