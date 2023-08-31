Billy Joe Fetner Published 7:00 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Billy Joe Fetner passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 30, 2023, in Roanoke, Alabama. Born on November 4, 1928, in Lineville, Alabama, Billy lived a life full of love, service, and dedication to his family and community.

Billy was a devoted family man. He married his beloved wife, Betty Jean Sanders Fetner, on December 1, 1950, and they shared a beautiful life together until her passing in 2014. Their love story spanned 64 years, and their legacy lives on through their daughter, Pam Lindsay (Doug) of the Lake Harding Community. Billy was a proud grandfather to Heather Mitchum (Chris) of Dacula, GA, and Alan Lindsay of Auburn, AL. He also cherished his great-grandchildren, Emma Richard and Grey Mitchum. Billy is also survived by his sister, Jean Rice, of Marietta, GA.

Billy’s dedication to his country was evident in his service to the United States Army. Drafted in 1951, he served in the 97th Signal Battalion stationed in Germany and as a Military Police officer. He received an Honorable Discharge in February 1960 after serving in the United States Army.

Following his military service, Billy embarked on a successful career with West Point Stevens, where he worked for 44 years before retiring in December 1995 as an Accident Prevention Specialist. His dedication and hard work were recognized when he was named the “Alabama Textile Citizen” of the year in 1987.

Billy’s commitment to his community was unwavering. He was deeply involved with the Valley Haven School, once serving as the Director of the Board, and was a top fundraiser on many occasions. He participated in the annual Valley Haven School’s Hike Bike Run, completing the 22-mile bike portion of the event several times.

A man of faith, Billy was a member of Fairfax Baptist Church. He was also an avid supporter of Auburn University and its many programs. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves

Above all else, he loved and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Billy’s life was a testament to the power of love, service, and dedication. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and the many lives he touched throughout his life.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. EDT at the graveside in Fairfax Cemetery. The Reverend Chuck Goodwin officiating. No visitation is planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to Fairfax First Baptist Church, 510 Denson Street, Valley, Alabama 36854 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Memorials may be made to Fairfax First Baptist Church, 510 Denson Street, Valley, Alabama 36854 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.