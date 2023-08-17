CCSD open to discussing J.P.Powell buildings future Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The LaFayette city council and Mayor Kenneth Vines have made plans to arrange a meeting with Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley.

The LaFayette city council and community members have discussed the desire to acquire the old J. P. Powell Middle School building to use as a community center.

During the last council meeting, Equitable Neighborhood Initiative Community Liaison Adrien Holloway approached the subject with the council again. Councilmember Tammie Williams made a motion for the mayor and city clerk to reach out to the Board of Education.

Since then, Chambley has responded to the meeting request. During Monday’s city council meeting, Councilmember Michael Ellis agreed to attend a meeting with Vines and Chambley in the upcoming weeks.