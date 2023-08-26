Chambers Academy bounces back in second game Published 12:39 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

LaFAYETTE — The Chambers Academy Rebels got their home season off to an impressive start with a dominating 48-6 win over the Heritage School Hawks from Newnan, Georgia.

They made the most of a strong running game to take an early lead over the visitors and never looked back. They led 20-0 at the half and 42-6 early in the final quarter and coasted to a very comfortable win before a large crowd at Torbert-Allen Field.

With the lopsided win, the Rebels evened their season recored at 1-1. They opened last week at defending state champion Lee-Scott and dropped a hard-fought 14-6 game.

It was a different story Friday as the Rebels took control early and cruised to a dominating win.

After an exchange of possessions to start the game, Chambers drew first blood by driving the ball 54 yards to take a 6-0 lead. Runs by Luke Tarver and Jacob Norgard keyed the drive, but the big play was a 10-yard run by Koreem Henry on a fourth-and-goal play to start the scoring. The two-point try failed, and with 1:01 left in the opening period the Rebels led 6-0.

Chambers extended their lead to two TDs midway of the second period.

An int reception by Kyle Hand gave the Rebels good field position near the 50, and the team’s strong running game took it from there. The Rebels overcame some penalties before scoring on a 45-yard run around left end by Henry. The two-point try again came up short, but at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter Chambers was up 12-0.

Another interception had Chambers in excellent field position at the Hawk 44 and the team was in the end zone one more time in just a few plays.

Tarver scored on a 13-yeard run to make it 18-0 and Norgard added two more points on the conversion to make it 20-0 with 4:20 left in the half.

Chambers blocked a punt late in the half and had a chance to score once again late in the half, but the clock ran out on them when they were on the five-yard line.

Heritage had their most exciting play of the game on the first play of the second half.

Quarterback Tom Scoggins broke through the line off the right side, quickly made the sideline and used his speed to reach the end zone on a 78-yard run. A PAT kick failed leaving the score 20-6.

Things got interesting on the next Chambers possession when they fumbled the ball away.

Heritage recovered on the Chambers 44 giving them a chance to make it a one-score game.

When they desperately needed to make a stand, the Rebels did.

They got the ball back for plays later on their 37 and promptly took it 63 yards to extend their lead to 28-6.

Norgard scored on a 26-yard run down the home sideline and Tarver scored on the conversion play.

With 7:07 left in the third period, Chambers led by 22 points.

They added one more score to go up 36-6 by the end of the quarter. Two more TDs in the fourth period made the final margin 48-6.

“We are still making some mistakes, but overall I was pleased with the way we played,” said head coach Jason Allen. “It’s hard to play football right now with the weather being hot, but I really like the attitude of our players in dealing with it.”

“I was pleased with our running game,” the coach added. “Luke Tarver had 150 yards on 16 carries and Jacob Norgard had 70 yards on eight carries. Kareem Henry and 190 yards on eight receptions.”

Chambers will get into region play with a road game versus always tough Edgewood.

“They will be well coached and will play hard,” Allen said. “We had better be ready to play.”