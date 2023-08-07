Chambers County under an enhanced risk for severe weather Monday afternoon Published 11:13 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Chambers County is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The threat is expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday afternoon. The NWS in Peachtree City, which covers Troup County in Georgia, said the strongest storms may produce 50 to 70 mph wind gusts, with isolated gusts near 80 mph not out of the realm of possibility.

The NWS said winds of that magnitude may cause widespread tree and power line damage.

