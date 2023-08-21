Charles Bowden Kade Senn Published 4:36 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Bowden “Kade” Senn, 17, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the Benjamin Russell High School Auditorium. Dr. Brett Self will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park . The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

Charles Bowden Kade Senn, known to all as Kade, was born on July 2, 2006, in Opelika, AL. A ray of sunshine, Kade’s presence was always felt by those around him. On August 18, 2023, Kade tragically left us due to an automobile accident in Alexander City, AL.Kade was a cherished son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his mother, Amanda and her husband, Josh Brewer; his father, Luke and his wife, Shay Senn; his siblings, Journey Brewer, Catt Senn, and Sutton Senn. His grandparents, Donnie and Jackie Brewer, Donna Toole, Terri and Phillip Brown, John and Sharon Senn, Jerry and Beverly Hamby, Christina Sutton, John and Jan Senn; aunts and uncles Jordan and Justine Brewer, Jerrick and Ravyn Hamby, Steven Sutton, Niria Sutton, and Jorge Villegas; and cousins, Jackson and Jensen Brewer, Cousin, Emery and Ethan Sutton, Cousin, Landon, Baylee, Nyveah and Alaya Hamby, Cousin, McKay Villegas. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Greg Tucker, great-grandmothers, Mary Toole and Cynthia Ellis, and great-great-grandmother, Frances Rusk.

Kade was a senior at Benjamin Russell High School and was dual-enrolled at Central Alabama Community College, where he was pursuing his passion for welding. He was an ambitious young man with a bright future ahead of him. His dedication to his craft and his incredible character set him apart and made him a role model for his peers.

Email newsletter signup

A devoted member of Stone Ridge Baptist Church, Kade served with joy in the youth ministry. His love for the Lord was evident in his actions, whether helping with Vacation Bible School or participating in the Street Reach mission project in Memphis, TN. His faith was a beacon for those around him, illuminating the path of kindness and love.

An adventurous spirit, Kade enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. His infectious smile, genuine kindness, and respectful demeanor made him a well-liked personality in the community. He was a friend to everyone, never judging and always ready to lend a helping hand.

Kade was a loving brother and a protective son. He cherished his family, always putting them first. His silly antics and constant smile brought joy to their lives. He was very giving and grateful, always appreciating the small things in life.

Kade’s loss leaves a void that can never be filled. He was a young man of incredible character, ambition, and kindness. His radiant smile would light up any room, and his genuine kindness touched everyone he met. He was adventurous and loved life, always seeking new experiences and challenges. His loving nature, kind heart, and adventurous spirit will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Kade’s life may have been short, but his impact was substantial. He lived fully, loved deeply, and left an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him.

His memory will continue to inspire and guide us, reminding us of the importance of love, kindness, and adventure. Kade, you will forever be missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kade Senn Scholarship Fund, setup at Valley National Bank.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.

Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, AL is in charge of the arrangements.