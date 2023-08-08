Chattahoochee Humane Society launches thrift shelf to support shelter Published 10:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Chattahoochee Humane Society has started a by-donation thrift shelf to help raise money for the shelter.

“There’s not really a pet store here,” Mingin said. “You kind of have to go to Opelika or LaGrange for anything, so I just thought it would kind of be cool if we did something here.”

The thrift shelf will be stocked with new and gently used pet products donated by the public and volunteers. The goal is to help raise money for supplies and other shelter needs.

Email newsletter signup

Chattahoochee Humane Society Director Amber Mingin said the thrift shelf will be a great place to come by after volunteering or adopting a new pet.

“People can come here if they wanted to volunteer for a little bit and then on the way out, check out the shop,” Mingin said. “Or if they’re adopting, they can stop at the shop and grab some items that they need or want or their cats or dogs.”

Collars, leashes, toys, washable dog beds, pet vitamins and other products will be available.

Mingin hopes that the thrift shop will also be stocked with custom and specialty products that are harder to find.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you need until you see it,” Mingin said.

The thrift shop is currently located on a shelf in the humane shelter’s front lobby. As the donations continue to grow, Mingin said the shop will move into full room with more shelves.

However, the project doesn’t stop there. Mingin said she hopes to continue to expand the thrift

shop as donations continue to increase.

Proceeds from the thrift shop will be used to help cover supplies and other humane shelter expenses. With puppy and kitten season in full bloom, the shelter is in need of puppy and kitten food and cat litter.