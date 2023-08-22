Citizens voice concerns over Youngs Mill rezoning Published 9:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

On Tuesday, the LaGrange City Council will consider a rezoning request for a large housing development on Youngs Mill Road. The development has gotten some opposition from nearby residents who are asking the city to deny the rezoning.

The council is expected to vote on Tuesday on a recommendation from the Board of Planning and Zoning Appeals to combine and rezone three properties on Young’s Mill to develop a gated residential community.

The developers have requested that properties at 339, 389 and 425 Youngs Mill Road be rezoned from traditional neighborhood residential (TN-R) and suburban single-family residential (SU-R) to traditional neighborhood medium-density residential (TN-MR).

Email newsletter signup

During the council work session on June 20, City Planner Mark Kostial told the council that the developers want to construct a phased residential development on the properties, but in order to do so, they all need to be rezoned to TN-MR.

Kostial said the plans for the development call for a mixture of units ranging from cottage homes to single-family homes to two-family dwellings and townhomes.

All three properties represent about 88 acres in total. Kostial said the site plan that has been submitted would not exceed 399 units.