City of Lanett declares war on unsightly weeds Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

LANETT — The City of Lanett has an ongoing war on weeds. The goal is to clear abandoned lots of high grass and weeds, something that looks especially unsightly during the growing season. Approximately 20 lots were cut in July, and 16 more have been approved for cutting in August.

City Inspector Johnny Wood talked about this at Monday’s meeting of the city council. “When word got out that we were doing this, some of the property owners had the lots cut on their own,” he said. “That’s great. We just want to make the city more presentable.”

“I appreciate the city doing this,” said Council Member Angelia Thomas. “I know that many city residents like it, too. Some people have unsightly, abandoned lots in their neighborhoods. I’m sure they like to see action taken on having the grass cut there.”

Wood said that he will discuss some suggested rates for doing this at the next council meeting.

Valley has been aggressively handling this problem for some time. Their council places liens on those properties.

Thomas said she has noticed that grass is growing through cracks in the streets in some places in town and something needs to be done.

Mayor Jamie Heard said that some Public Works and Street Department personnel have been working on Saturdays to handle grass cutting chores all over the city.

“We are addressing our rights of way the best we can,” Wood said.

Sod is being placed in some areas along First Street as part of the streetscape project. The goal of this project was to make two of the city’s most visible thoroughfares — First Street and North Lanier Avenue — attractive places for both city residents and visitors.

Heard said some street paving would be taking place in the city when Chris Clark got caught up with some of his projects.

“When I became mayor, I asked each council member to make me a list of streets in their district that needed paving,” he said. “Since then we have wanted to do the worst streets first. There are some streets in Lanett that haven’t been paved in years. We need to do something about this.”

Thomas suggested adding streets to that list.

“People want to know the streets on that list, and if more can be added,” she said.

The mayor and several council members commended the city’s electrical department on having done good work in keeping the power on during the storm season we have been going through.

“I want to thank the electrical department, and all our other departments for the good work they do,” Heard said.

The council approved a resolution for Clear Water Solutions to withdraw from its current contract to operate the city’s water distribution system. This portion of its contract expires in 120 days. The city will resume being the water provider for Lanett; Clear Water will continue being the city’s wastewater plant operator.

The city receives its water from the Chattahoochee Water Supply District, which has a processing plant just north of Kroger that’s undergoing a major upgrade.

Council Member Tifton Dobbs invited citizens to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lanett Regional Airport. In addition to local officials, there will be representatives of state government and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) present. City officials want to make a good impression at this significant event.

Heard said he’d recently attended a memorial bench dedication at the Lanett Senior Center and had been most impressed by the program that was put on by Rev. Michael Stiggers and the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. The bench is in memory of the loved ones we all lost during the Covid pandemic.