City officials investigate sinkhole in West Point Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

A sinkhole was discovered at 2nd Avenue and West 9th Street by West Point city officials on Monday afternoon, according to West Point Police Department Information Officer Cedarious Thomas.

A roadblock has been up since Monday. On Tuesday morning, city officials from several departments began digging up the road to look for the cause of the sinkhole.

The sinkhole started out as a relatively small, approximately basketball-sized hole in the middle of the road. Since then, city officials have opened up a large portion of the street to investigate its origins.

Thomas said the sinkhole could have been caused by a variety of factors, including weather or flood damage after the March storm or frequent use of 18-wheeler trucks. The sinkhole could also just be from the road being old.

Thomas said city officials will not have a timeframe for the roadblock until they discover what caused the sinkhole.