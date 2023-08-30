County thanks retiring Gray Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Chambers County Commissioners honored retiring Chambers County Development Authority Director Valerie Gray for her years of service to the county during Monday’s commission meeting.

“The Chambers County Commission is very proud of Ms. Valerie Gray,” said County Attorney Skip McCoy during the meeting.

McCoy and County Manager Regina Chambers presented Gray with a gift and plaque of appreciation from the county commissioners.

“After climbing the mountain, you can finally enjoy the view. In appreciation of your great 25 years of dedication and leadership to the people of Chambers County, with countless lives touch, congratulations on your retirement,” McCoy said, reading from the plaque.

Gray thanked the commission, speaking about the progress the county has made over the years. She said the leadership in the county has been a team effort.

“If I have to take credit for anything, I take credit absolutely for hiring the best people around,” Gray said.

Commissioner James Williams also congratulated CCDA Deputy Director Chris Busby, who will be taking over as director as Gray transitions to retirement.

“I know he’ll do a fine job because he had a great teacher,” Williams said.