Dobbs Transportation in Lanett cuts the ribbon on new growth Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of Lanett, officially celebrated Dobbs Transportation’s new location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Friends and family of owner Tifton Dobbs spilled out of the transportation building as they celebrated the business’s new headquarters.

“We had a great turnout once again,” said Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Wood. “I appreciate the city of Lanett employees, the councilmembers and the mayor, and the community for coming out and officially welcoming Dobbs Transportation to the community.”

Dobbs moved to the Lanett area in 1994 as a police officer. He soon began transporting a community-choir group to events. This eventually led to his transportation company. He now has six buses and 17 drivers contracted.

“God decided to turn this into a profitable business for me so that I can bless other people,” Dobbs said during the ribbon cutting.

Dobbs thanked his family and friends in the community for their support, including Mayor Jamie Heard and Councilmember Ronnie Tucker. Dobbs also acknowledged the hard work and professionalism of the drivers on his team.

“It’s a big day for me, and an important venture for myself and my family, due to the fact that I was born and raised by a bunch of sharecroppers that couldn’t tell me nothing about this or life as far as how to accomplish something like this. It’s all God,” he said.

During the ceremony, Dobbs and Circle of Care program supervisor Adrian Carpenter announced a partnership for transporting community members to work. Dobbs Transportation is providing work-based transportation to people in the community.

“Tifton and his drivers have just been wonderful in helping us provide this service to the community,” Carpenter said. “And it’s a great partnership, but we really appreciate Tifton for helping us with this project.”

“We are excited to see this transportation company grow and the opportunities available to them,” Wood said.