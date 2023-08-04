Drug task force nabs 60 in Q3 Published 10:30 am Friday, August 4, 2023

In its quarterly report, the Chambers County Drug Task Force annouced in conjunction with Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department, they conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 60 individuals on 135 charges.

Arrests made are as follows:

Jessica Kay Brisky, 37 of Valley, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Isaac Davis, 20 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Render Ill, 45 of Valley, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Henry Frazier, 63 of LaFayette, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mechelle Rena Goodson, 50 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Anthony Wilson, 59 of LaFayette – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth} and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeromy Charles Cain, 51 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics}.

James O’Neal Alexander, 32 of Five Points – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth} and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Eugen Morgan, 48 of Five Points – unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth} and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nikita Field, 25 of Five Points – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Arvello Gibson, 50 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine}.

Naomi Nasha McKee, 26 of Five Points – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Fitzgerald Malik Brisky, 22 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics} and possession of marijuana 2nd.

Quintavious Larmartez Ridgeway, 24 of Lanett – possession of marijuana 2nd•

Kimberly Elaine Lyons, 41 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth}.

Ametrias Breyon Billingslea, 31 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills – possession of marijuana pt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wade Evan Daniel, 48 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Andreuis Jahmir Reed, 20 of West Point, Georgia – possession of marijuana 2nd – receiving stolen property 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tommy Houston, 36 of Lanett – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) – possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Hornsby, 23 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jarontavious Griffin, 25 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Anthony Echols, 61 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

Christopher Allen Smith, 37 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ronald Allen Jones, 32 of Valley- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

James Boozer Jr., 61 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Possession of Drug paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm.

4 Karl 0. Scott, 38 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of

Lenntavis B. Harper, 23 of West Point GA -Trafficking in Synthetics – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Charles Justus Schroeder, 29 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Synthetics) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Monica Mae Abercrombie, 35 of Valley- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance {Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Prescription Pills)- Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Danny Scott Hinkle, 37 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamones Sanchez Ellis, 40 of LaFayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Prescription Pills).

Joshua Conway, 36 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kuharri Moore, 20 of LaFayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd,

Jeromy Charles Cain, 51 Of Valley- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd,

Justin Lamaze Morgan, 34 of West Point GA- Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamarkis Takeontez Carr, 31 of Valley- Possession of Marijuana 2nd,

Jalen Thomas Cooper, 28 of Cusseta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dillan Dakota Moore, 21 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth} – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Detez Busby, 29 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clayton Boyd Roberts, 36 of Valley- Trafficking in Fentanyl – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Michael Wayne Fulghum, 43 of Valley-Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance{Synthetics} – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alicia Arrington, 39 of Valley-Trafficking in Fentanyl – Possession of Marijuana 15t and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Destiny Rivera, 30 of Valley-Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of marijuana 2nd – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Alprazolam} and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jarontavius Griffin, 24 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Letavious Demarquez Tucker, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Janelle – Lorraine Sottillie, 42 of Detroit Michigan – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amos Jermaine Bledsoe, 40 of Valley- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Meth} – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance {Crack Cocaine} – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and

Marquirus Jamal Burton, 32 of LaFayette – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jackie Lamar Brown, 71 of Five Points – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Jerry VanHouten, 54 of Five Points – Possession of Marijuana t5t and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Norman King, 53 of LaFayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2 (Synthetics) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ronald Jones, 33 of Valley-Trafficking in (Synthetics) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda Lashone, Alexander 56 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Adrian Shavon Tucker, 45 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

William Corey Crowell, 37 of Lagrange – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Brittany Lynn Flurry, 29 of Valley- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Jarontavious Griffin, 25 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd•

Paul Keith Johnson, 52 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Anthony Blake Davis, 42 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Sonya E. Davis, 42 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 1st.

To report drug crimes, contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at

334-756-0570.