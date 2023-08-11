Equitable Neighborhood Initiative to host health fair Published 10:30 am Friday, August 11, 2023

The Equitable Neighborhood Initiative is hosting a Community Health Fair at the LaFayette High School Gym on Aug. 12.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, people from the community can come out to receive free health screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, COVID-19 testing, CPR demonstration, dental checks, hearing screenings, vision screenings, HIV and insurance information, mental wellness and substance abuse.

Community liaison and Chattahoochee Hospice nurse Adrian Holloway said the health fair’s goal is to alleviate the transportation burden on underserved communities for healthcare access.

Email newsletter signup

“Transportation oftentimes poses a barrier for people getting to access healthcare,” Holloway said.

Cloud Nine Chiropractor, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Hospice, ENI and Team WHIP, the breast cancer awareness organization, will be among those offering screenings or resource information.

The Equitable Neighborhood Initiative is a partnership between the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, the Center for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The pandemic brought to light the healthcare disparity that parts of state face. The project’s aim is to provide healthcare equity to underserved communities across the state including LaFayette.

Recently, the Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center in LaFayette opened to help bring healthcare resources to the rural parts of the county. Holloway said they hope to arrange a shuttle to take people from the health fair to tour the health and wellness center.

“The goal is for us to provide the services to people of all ages, all races, all genders,” Holloway said. “… Our hope is to see a true representation of our community.”