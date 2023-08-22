FIND SOME SHADE: Don’t do too much in these rising temperatures Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

If you spend more than a few minutes outside this week, you’re probably going to feel it.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a heat advisory for a large part of central Alabama, and that includes Chambers County.

The NWS recommends taking precautions, such as drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. They also remind that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work outside, it’s important to take extra precautions.

The NWS recommends rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing will help with the heat, as will frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned environments.

The temperature this week will be in the upper 90s, with the forecast calling for highs of 99 on both Friday and Saturday.

That’s the kind of heat that will stop you in your tracks if you’re out in it for too long.

We encourage you to heed the advice of experts and avoid being out in the hottest part of the day, typically early afternoon. Stay inside, enjoy the air conditioning and do your yard work early in the morning or later in the evening.

If you don’t have air conditioning, go somewhere to get out of the heat. Go walk in a store or head to the library.

This is Alabama, so we’re used to a little sun, but this week will be one of the hottest of the year. Be prepared.