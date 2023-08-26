Five candidates added on final day of Troup election qualifying Published 10:30 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Five new candidates qualified on Friday for the upcoming municipal elections in November. The candidates will join the 15 who had previously qualified for a total of 20 candidates seeking seats this fall.

LAGRANGE

In LaGrange, incumbent District 1C Councilman Mark Mitchell will face off against Curtis Brown, Jr., who qualified on Friday.

Incumbent District 2B Councilman Leon Childs Jr. will face off against Travis Hart

Councilman Quay Boddie will run unopposed with no one else qualifying for his District 2C seat as of the close of qualifying on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

HOGANSVILLE

Four candidates qualified in Hogansville to run for three council seats on Friday. As of Thursday, all three seats had been unopposed.

Incumbent Mandy Neese will run against Bridget Markeda Phillips for the Post 3 seat.

Mark Ayers will face off against two opponents who both qualified on Friday. Adrain (AJ) Porter and Drew Meza will challenge Ayers for his Post 4 seat.

Jason E. Baswell and Kandis Strickland, who was added on Friday, will vie for the Post 5 seat currently held by Toni Striblin, who has said she isn’t seeking reelection.

WEST POINT

Qualifying in West Point ended on Tuesday, so no candidates have been added.

Current West Point Council Member Deedee Williams will challenge Incumbent Mayor Steve Tramell for the mayoral seat. Williams is not running for reelection to her council seat to seek the position.

Three at-large council seats will also be up for grabs in West Point, including Williams’ seat. West Point does not have council districts so the top three vote-getters will win the seats. Incumbents Sandra Thornton and Gerald Ledbetter have qualified for the ballot along with challengers Andra Haynes, Arron Lewis II, Sean Erique Moore and Kevin Patrick.