Food truck frenzy returns to LaFayette Friday Published 9:30 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

LaFayette Main Street announced a long list of vendors who will be attending Friday’s Food Truck Festival including Grandma Val’s Lemonade, Mr. Mori’s Hibachi Express and LaFayette’s Krave Korner.

After the May Food Truck Festival’s success, many of the favorite food trucks will be returning while some new vendors will be in the spotlight. Guests have their choice of a variety of cuisine from barbecue to steak burgers to tacos.

“This is just kind of a wrap-up for the summer and just for people to enjoy new types of food and new variety of foods,” LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand told the VTN in July.

The full list of vendors includes Las Latinas Food Trailer, Dani Cheesecake, Roasted Wright, JR Crickets Columbus Sports Bar & Grill, Rollin’ Rackz Bar-B-Que, Zo’s Food Shack, Grandma Val’s Lemonade and More, Franky Junes Weeny Wagon, Kaj’s Steakburgers, Mr. Frosty’s, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps, Chick-N-Chop, Good2Go, Soul Sistaz Eatz & Treatz, The Chill Spot Food Truck and The Coffee Cabin LaFayette.

The festival will start at 4 p.m. CT in front of the Chambers County Courthouse in downtown LaFayette. Hand suggested that guests bring fans and lawn chairs for the August heat. LaFayette Main Street will have tents set up for guests as well.

While guests are making their dinner plans around the square, local musical guests Ryan Meadows, Ryan Thorpe and Dean Sheffield will be performing once again.

With the new school year ramping up, players from LaFayette’s two football teams — LaFayette High School and Chambers Academy — will also be introduced during the festival.