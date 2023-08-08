Free slice of watermelon day in Valley Published 9:30 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

VALLEY — The first of two Free Slice of Watermelon Days took place on Friday at the Valley Farmers Market. The next one will be this coming Friday, August 11th and everyone is invited to come and sample both the red meat and yellow meat varieties being grown in east Alabama this year.

Walter Pulliam of LaFayette provided some of his Crimson Sweet and King Yellow types and Matthew Steele of Shorter, Alabama brought some of his Jubilee watermelons for folks to sample.

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount did the cutting and slicing of the watermelons and had each servable slice wrapped in a paper towel for each person standing in line.

Everyone there agreed that a slice of fresh watermelon just can’t be beat on a hot summer afternoon. Many enjoying the treat agreed that everyone n0t there were missing out on a treat and should make plans to be there during next Friday’s 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST Free Slice of Watermelon Day.

Pulliam has been growing watermelons for the better part of 45 years now. He credits his grandfather, Jim Finley of LaFayette, for teaching him everything he knows about farming.

“My Crimson Sweets and the King Yellows did well this year,” Pulliam said. “I’m glad people are getting to taste them at today’s market.”

Pulliam’s Better Boy and Mountain Fresh tomatoes have been doing well, too. He had lots of them for sale at Friday’s market along with fresh-cut okra.

“I’m pleased with what my Jubilees did this year,” Steele said. “They’re grown to good size, and their taste is really good. I’m glad people can see for themselves here at the market today.”

The Jubilees are the second round of watermelons this year for Steele. “My Sugar Babies were first,” he sad. “They did really well, and people liked them.”