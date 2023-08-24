Huguley Elementary new nurse finds a new home in Valley Published 12:00 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Chelsea Crim has now found a home away from home as the new school nurse at Huguley Elementary School after moving with her family from Tallahassee, Florida, to Valley.

Though she has been welcomed by her husband’s family, Crim said moving away from her very challenging so far.”

But with the help of her family and her new coworkers, Crim has begun to adjust.

Crim found her passion for nursing when taking care of her sister after a traumatic ATV accident. The more she learned, the more she wanted to continue learning.

“I learned so much then that I didn’t want to stop learning,” Crim said.

For many years, she worked as a nurse in dermatology. However, recently Crim decided to apply for a position at the Chambers County School District so she could spend more time with her daughter.

“If she is my one and only, I wanted to be able to be there for everything,” Crim said.

Since moving on to school nursing, Crim said she faces a new challenge every day that excites her. In dermatology, she focused only on one aspect of health. Whereas, as the school nurse, she deals with asthma, nose bleeds, colds, diabetes and other chronic conditions every day.

“It keeps me on my toes,” Crim said.

Crim has also gained a new insight into her own school nurse experience. After working at the school, she got the chance to reconnect with the nurse from her elementary school. Crim realized that she was looking out for her by not always letting her go home anytime she felt sick.

“She loved me enough to let me lie down, let me feel better and then send me back to class so I didn’t miss school,” she said.

Still, Crim has found support in Huguley Elementary school staff and the other nurses in the district. She said Chambers County School District Lead Nurse Carla Anthony has been a huge help.

“It’s just nice to know that you’re not alone — even though I’m sitting in here alone — knowing that there’s somebody always there to help,” Crim said.

Crim’s favorite part of the day has been meeting the new challenges head on and getting to know her students. While some already expect a daily hug, others still take some warming up before they can relax.

“They make my day,” Crim said.

Though she has begun adjusting to Chambers County life, Crim said she and her family still take any opportunity to visit back home. Crim loves to spend time on the lake with her father or at the beach.

Crim said they enjoy going to local basketball and football games. Recently, they went to see the Braves play in Atlanta. However, the family aren’t just spectators. Crim and her husband love to go bowling. They have become patrons of the recently reopened Bowlin’ Alley in Valley.

“Anything we can do as a family, that’s what we like to do,” Crim said.