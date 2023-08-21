Jonathan Ashley “Moose” Mapp Published 4:35 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Funeral services for Jonathan Ashley “Moose” Mapp, age 52, of LaFayette will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Wesley Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Penton Church of God Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday before services begin.

Mr. Mapp passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, AL.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include his mother, Loretta Windsor (William Robert) of Roanoke; his sister, Elena Sudduth (Walter) of Roanoke; two nieces, Amee Rushton (Tommy) of Roanoke and Madeline Vick (Steven) of Auburn; five great-nieces, Whitney, Addie, Ava, Hannah, and Chloe; a great-nephew, Bradley; four stepchildren, Brandon Jennings, Madison Jennings, Alyssa Sorrells, and Haley Harmon; and three step-grandchildren, Elijah, Charlie, and Isabelle.

Pallbearers will be Scott Wages, Steve Wheeler, Glenn Osborn, Mack Waldrop, Brian Potts, Ryan Foster, Bradley Rushton and Chad Kendrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Mapp’s cousins.

A longtime LaFayette resident, Mr. Mapp was born in Langdale, Alabama, on November 2, 1970, the son of Benjamin Uzell and Loretta Osborn Mapp Windsor. He was Christian by faith and was a member of Penton Church of God. He worked for Glenn Smith Chevrolet as the General Manager, King Chevrolet as sales manager, Valley Radio, LaGrange Television, and most recently as a sales representative for Alabama Georgia Wood in LaFayette. Mr. Mapp loved his family and the many people he called friends. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Benjamin “Benjie” Mapp; and a nephew, Luke Sudduth.

Memorials may be floral or the family requests donations be made in his memory to Bethany House Hospice, 1171 Gatewood Dr. Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.