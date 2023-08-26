Junior Service League in LaGrange celebrates 50 years Published 10:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

On a night filled with celebration and reminiscing, the Junior Service League (JSL) held a party Thursday in honor of its 50th anniversary.

JSL members past and present gathered at the De’avant Event Center to recount precious memories and excitement to what is to come for the organization.

For member Martha Evans, JSL was a way of life.

“I grew up in the service league when I was a child. My mother was in the Junior Service League in Gainesville, Georgia, so, the service league was always a way of life,” Evans said.

“When I came here, I stepped right back into it after I got married. It’s fulfilling to know that you’re doing something and giving back to your community in a big way. These girls work hard to raise money to give to a lot of needs in our community. People think it’s a lot of social work, but when you’re there at the attic sale and putting it together, there’s a lot of care and heart that goes into JSL. I’m proud of us, and I think we’ve got a good service league here in LaGrange, and it’s always giving back to our community.”

Anita Holle said she is proud of the accomplishments of the JSL through the years.

“I am so incredibly proud of all that the service league has done all these years. We started in 73, but what these young girls have done over the years and have continued for LaGrange and Troup County is remarkable,” Holle said.

Founding member Cheryl Mansour said she was thrilled to be back with JSL members.

“I am thrilled to be here after putting all the time and effort into the Junior Service League. I was one of the founding members and a past president. I was talking to my colleagues, my friends and told them there’s a lot of sweat equity that went into this organization, but we had so much fun doing it. Joining the service league was really a great experience,” Mansour said.

“I’m thrilled to be able to celebrate 50 years of the service league, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our beloved organization.”

For more information on the LaGrange Junior Service League and how to join, visit https://www.jsloflagrange.com/.