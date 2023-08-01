LaFayette Main Street and Gimme Some Sugar hosts sidewalk chalk party Published 9:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

LaFayette Main Street and Gimme Some Sugar coffee shop in LaFayette wrapped up the summer vacation with a paint and sidewalk chalk party on July 27. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT, kids and families from around the community dropped by Gimme Some Sugar cafe to paint.

The event will also contribute to LaFayette Main Street’s Kindness Rock Garden project. Many children and families came out to paint rocks and create colorful sidewalk art outside of the LaFayette Main Street and Gimme Some Sugar buildings.

“For events like that, the community really rallies together and comes together and does good stuff,” said Gimme Some Sugar owner Jennifer Graves. “And I think the more that the community comes together, the more events will come and the more people that will come, it’ll help to put LaFayette back on the map.”

In addition to Gimme Some Sugar, local My Sweet Treats owner Seneathia Williams came out to provide children with popcorn and popsicles. Williams is often a vendor at local school sporting events. Williams said Main Street’s community events help highlight downtown LaFayette as a “hidden gem.”

“There’s plenty of opportunities here,” Williams said.

LaFayette Main Street has partnered with downtown businesses to host community events while also promoting shopping locally. Recently, Main Street announced it would be hosting a second summer Food Truck Festival after the success of the one in May.

“This is such a … town of community,” Graves said. “It is a town where people want to do things. They want stuff around here.”

“It really shows the true heart of LaFayette,” said LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand.

As a business owner in LaFayette, Graves said the more events the city has, the more businesses that will flourish. She said LaFayette Main Street has helped businesses continue to grow.

“We’ve got small businesses here that want to see growth and can grow. We just need more people to see that,” Graves said. “And that’s what these events are for, to showcase these small businesses.”

Beginning Aug. 1, Graves will be launching Gimme Some Sugar’s LaFayette Merchants booths with the same goal. Local artisans, merchants and creators who may not have access to a storefront will be showcased at Gimme Some Sugar with their own booths.

The booths will showcase homemade, local artwork, jewelry, boutique clothing, candles and cultivated antiques.