LaFayette to have movie night Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

LaFayette Main Street is kicking off the fall season with its first outdoor community movie night on Sept. 24.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. central time, families can enjoy food and snacks at Krave Korner in LaFayette while watching the 90s classic film “The Sandlot.”

“We’re really excited about it,” said LaFayette Main Street Directo DeAnna Hand. “And we know outdoor movies really can play a crucial role in strengthening our community and the ties that really can foster a sense of belonging among neighbors.”

The event is free admission and will be across the street from Krave Korner. The local restaurant will be open throughout the movie so that guests can purchase food and snacks.

“It also is a way to really encourage our support of local business,” Hand said.

Hand said the goal of the Magical Movie Night is to encourage community engagement and give the kids of LaFayette a family-friendly event to relax as the school year gets underway.

“We want our community to come out so we can encourage social interaction and bring people together really,” Hand said.

Hand said LMS chose the movie “The Sandlot” for its positive message about fostering friendships and community.

Magical Movie Night is the newest community event that LaFayette Main Street has created like the Food Truck Festival and paint events.