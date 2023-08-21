Mitchell Wayne Milner “Buster” Published 4:34 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Mitchell Wayne Milner “Buster” 82, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. He was surrounded by family and friends.He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Charles “Brent” Milner (Julie) and his daughter Anna Milner Stanley (Nicholas) and grandchildren Samuel Nichols Stanley, Reagan Magee Stanley and Chloe Leighanne Milner.

Buster was born January 25, 1941 to the late Pauline Woodard Milner and Charlie “Tater” Milner, Jr. in Shawmut, Al was the oldest of three children and is survived by his two sisters, Judy Clark (Jimmy) and Sherry Ray (Wayne). He grew up in the Valley, AL and graduated from Valley High School and received a baseball scholarship to Clemson University. While attending Clemson, he was signed to play professional baseball by the Boston Red Sox Organization where he played from 1961 – 1963.

Buster went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1967. He then went on to graduate from the Georgia School of Banking at the University of Georgia. He had an impressive career in banking and has since been recognized for his ability to successfully lead and grow community banks across the southeast. He began his banking career in 1967 at the First National Bank of West Point, GA.

Email newsletter signup

Buster resided in Opelika, AL for more than 20 years and during that time served as the President and CEO of Farmers National Bank from 1980 until 1990. In 1990, his family relocated to Gulf Shores, AL where he served as the President and COO of a six-bank holding company, the American National Bank Corporation and served as the President and CEO of Gulf Bank in Orange Beach, AL. In 1997, Buster was named the CEO and President of Exchange Bank in Milledgeville, GA. After a 40-year career, Buster retired from banking in 2007.

In his free time, Buster was known to his friends and family as a guy who could master any sport. He was a scratch golfer, an avid fisherman and a professional baseball player. In his later years, he led many softball teams to championship victories and he was inducted into the Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Buster’s greatest role was being a devout husband, nurturing father, loving grandfather and faithful friend. He never met a stranger and remained a loyal friend to many, making it a priority to call and check in on his friends regularly, while spending as much time as possible with his family. He loved the Lord and spent passed down his love for reading the Bible to his children and grandchildren. He will be truly missed, but we rejoice that he is now in his heavenly home.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Buster’s family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 PM (EDT) until the service hour at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in memory of Buster to one’s favorite charity.

Please visit Buster’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Buster, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.