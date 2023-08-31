Mrs. Ethel Mae Heard Published 7:01 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Mrs. Ethel Mae Heard, 91 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at her home.

Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Pastor, Rev. Terry Magby, Officiating, Rev. Cornelius Reese, Jr., Eulogist.

Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mrs. Heard is survived by her children: Bobby Joe Heard of Lafayette, AL, Marsha (Lawrence) Spear of Norcross, GA, John T. (Mary) Heard of Lafayette, AL, Jeffery (Faye) Heard of Lafayette, AL, and Cathy Phillips, the sister of her children, of Lafayette, AL; her siblings: Mahlard Shabazz of Lafayette, AL, Willie (Shirley) Boyd of Canton, OH, Benjamin (Lillie Ann) Abdul-Hakim of Canton, OH, Odessa Merriweather of Conyers, GA, and Rosa Nelson of Atlanta, GA, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.