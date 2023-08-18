Party in the Patch returning Published 9:30 am Friday, August 18, 2023

The Oaks Farm revealed last week that Randy Houser and special guest Sammy Kershaw will be coming to Chambers County for the newest music concert on Nov. 10.

423 Productions Owner Chase Bass said his goal was to provide the LaFayette music venue with a variety of country music generations.

With Houser and Kershaw, Bass hopes to see country music fans of the early 2000s and the late ‘90s coming out to Oaks Farm. Houser, an American country singer and songwriter, made a name for himself in the early 2000s to mid-2010s with the single “Anything Goes” and the album “How Country Feels.”

Kershaw, who sang many hits from the 1990s, has released 16 studio albums during an era that many of his fans consider the ultimate time for country music.

“We just felt like it would give us a really good variety and have some of that good 90s country that a lot of people still to this day think that’s when country [music] was at its peak and probably will never be as good again,” Bass said.

Up until now, most of the 423 Productions Party in the Patch concerts have hosted the newer generation of country music artists. Some of the alumni artists to perform at Oaks Farm are Muscadine Wine, Justin Moore and Chris Young.

Each concert has grown with the last Party in the Patch reaching over 3,000 sold tickets. Bass said he hopes November’s concert will break through to 3,500 guests.

Before the concert takes place, two more opening artists will be announced, according to Bass.

“There’s still a few surprises around the corner,” Bass said.

Though many concert-goers have called for bigger artist appearances, Bass said the Party in the Patch concerts still have a way to go. In a small town like LaFayette, the production relies on its sponsors to help bring in popular artists.

“As the crowds get bigger, the buzz around the venue will get bigger,” Bass said.

Some of the sponsors for the concert are MC Buffalo Rock Company, Pepsi, Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and PFM Inc. Bass said those interested in sponsoring local live music can reach out to 423 Productions or the Oaks Farm.

The Oaks Farm and 423 Productions may have another concert coming up closer to December this year.

“We don’t plan on this being the last show of the year,” Bass said.