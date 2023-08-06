PHOTOS: City of Greenville honors hometown hero, 2-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Published 9:38 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

Not even the heat could melt the spirits of Greenville Saturday as the city came out to honor former Greenville High School graduate and 2-time NBA champion Kentavioius Caldwell-Pope. The morning began with a surprise sign reveal across from the high school and culminated with a celebratory parade through the square.

Although Caldwell-Pope has left Greenville for NBA stardom, his impact on the community is still being felt through not only his on-the-court accomplishments but Caldwell-Pope financing the construction of an outdoor basketball court and continues to host camps for the youth in Greenville. Caldwell-Pope also has plans to help build a Boys and Girls Club in the future.

Although he says he always dreamed of playing in the NBA, Caldwell-Pope says being a champion wasn’t a part of those dreams, but he remained patient throughout his career paid off.

“I always had a dream of being an NBA,” Caldwell-Pope said. “But to become a two-time champion, that took being patient and learning myself throughout the process and getting better.”

Caldwell-Pope won his first NBA title in 2020 while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the ” Bubble Season” during the covid pandemic. For Caldwell-Pope, he treasures that championship, but the 2023 title meant a lot more simply because he had the chance to experience it with the fans, his family in the arena, and the parade in Denver.

