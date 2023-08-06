PHOTOS: City of Greenville honors hometown hero, 2-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Published 9:38 am Sunday, August 6, 2023
- GREENVILLE, GA – AUGUST 5:
Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell Pope was honored with a parade to celebrate the Greenville natives two NBA championships
(Photos by Ed Pugh)
Not even the heat could melt the spirits of Greenville Saturday as the city came out to honor former Greenville High School graduate and 2-time NBA champion Kentavioius Caldwell-Pope. The morning began with a surprise sign reveal across from the high school and culminated with a celebratory parade through the square.
Although Caldwell-Pope has left Greenville for NBA stardom, his impact on the community is still being felt through not only his on-the-court accomplishments but Caldwell-Pope financing the construction of an outdoor basketball court and continues to host camps for the youth in Greenville. Caldwell-Pope also has plans to help build a Boys and Girls Club in the future.
Although he says he always dreamed of playing in the NBA, Caldwell-Pope says being a champion wasn’t a part of those dreams, but he remained patient throughout his career paid off.
“I always had a dream of being an NBA,” Caldwell-Pope said. “But to become a two-time champion, that took being patient and learning myself throughout the process and getting better.”
Caldwell-Pope won his first NBA title in 2020 while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the ” Bubble Season” during the covid pandemic. For Caldwell-Pope, he treasures that championship, but the 2023 title meant a lot more simply because he had the chance to experience it with the fans, his family in the arena, and the parade in Denver.
Here are some photos from the afternoon.
