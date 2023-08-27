Point falls in season opener
Published 12:56 am Sunday, August 27, 2023
By Trip Floyd
Bethel scored 27 points in the fourth quarter — including back-to-back pick 6s — and handed
Point University a 51-13 defeat Saturday in the Skyhawks season opener.
The scoring started on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bethel’s Joaquin Collazo, making the score 7-
0.
Shortly after, Point senior wide receiver Emery Bryant caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from
junior quarterback Mitchell Gossett to even the score 7-7.
Bethel struck early in the second quarter, scoring a touchdown within the first minute to make it
14-7 on a 20-yard run by Mitchell Faulkner. Minutes later, Andrew Welch’s 23 yard field goal
made the score 17-7.
Gossett led Point right back down the field, connecting with freshman wide receiver Kareem
Keye, who caught the ball mid-dive, to make the score 17-13 with 19 seconds left before the
half. Point missed the extra point.
After a Point punt on the opening drive of the second half, Bethel crossed the 50-yard line in two
plays, and quickly found itself in the red zone. The Skyhawks defense did its best, holding the
Wildcats for three plays. On the fourth, Bethel scored on a 1-yard run by Collazo to make it 24-
13.
It was all Bethel from there.
Graham Lyell scored on a 10 yard run to make it 30-13 with 8:21 left to play. Just 24 seconds
later, Bethel added to its lead as Gossett was intercepted by Demetrice Gilbe, who returned it 58
yards to make the score 37-13.
Less than two minutes later, Gilbe picked off sophomore Payton Allen and returned the ball 33
yards for a second pick-6, making the score 44-13.
A 4-yard run by Conner Allen capped the scoring and made it 51-13.
“We did not execute well. We had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t make them,” said
Point University Head Coach Trevor Zeiders. Zeiders plans to “revisit the drawing board” with his team to improve their game.
Gossett threw 127 passing yards during the game, while Sensir Carnes rushed for 48 yards. On
the defensive side, Tyrone Tumblin had four tackles.
PU (0-1) will look to redeem itself at Valdosta State next Saturday in a non-conference game.