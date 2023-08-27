Point falls in season opener Published 12:56 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Trip Floyd

Bethel scored 27 points in the fourth quarter — including back-to-back pick 6s — and handed

Point University a 51-13 defeat Saturday in the Skyhawks season opener.

The scoring started on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bethel’s Joaquin Collazo, making the score 7-

0.

Shortly after, Point senior wide receiver Emery Bryant caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from

junior quarterback Mitchell Gossett to even the score 7-7.

Bethel struck early in the second quarter, scoring a touchdown within the first minute to make it

14-7 on a 20-yard run by Mitchell Faulkner. Minutes later, Andrew Welch’s 23 yard field goal

made the score 17-7.

Gossett led Point right back down the field, connecting with freshman wide receiver Kareem

Keye, who caught the ball mid-dive, to make the score 17-13 with 19 seconds left before the

half. Point missed the extra point.

After a Point punt on the opening drive of the second half, Bethel crossed the 50-yard line in two

plays, and quickly found itself in the red zone. The Skyhawks defense did its best, holding the

Wildcats for three plays. On the fourth, Bethel scored on a 1-yard run by Collazo to make it 24-

13.

It was all Bethel from there.

Graham Lyell scored on a 10 yard run to make it 30-13 with 8:21 left to play. Just 24 seconds

later, Bethel added to its lead as Gossett was intercepted by Demetrice Gilbe, who returned it 58

yards to make the score 37-13.

Less than two minutes later, Gilbe picked off sophomore Payton Allen and returned the ball 33

yards for a second pick-6, making the score 44-13.

A 4-yard run by Conner Allen capped the scoring and made it 51-13.

“We did not execute well. We had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t make them,” said

Point University Head Coach Trevor Zeiders. Zeiders plans to “revisit the drawing board” with his team to improve their game.

Gossett threw 127 passing yards during the game, while Sensir Carnes rushed for 48 yards. On

the defensive side, Tyrone Tumblin had four tackles.

PU (0-1) will look to redeem itself at Valdosta State next Saturday in a non-conference game.

Email newsletter signup