Remains found along Lee Road 170 identified Published 4:36 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office identified the body located along Lee Road 170 on Sunday as Myshonique Shontrell Maddox, 28, of Columbus, Georgia.

“On Aug 13, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a body being located in a wooded area just off of Lee Road 170 near the Russell County line in the Salem community of Lee County,” the release said. “The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were identified as Myshonique Shontrell Maddox (28) from Columbus Georgia. Myshonique was reported missing from Columbus on July 22, 2023.”

Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators, Columbus Police Department detectives, and Russell County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the case.

Email newsletter signup

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)