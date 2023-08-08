Schools compete at Lanett’s Back to School Bash Published 11:34 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Lanett Parks and Recreation held its third annual Back to School Bash on Saturday with all Chambers County schools in attendance.

The day started off with each school’s junior varsity cheer squads getting the chance to perform a dance routine. After the junior varsity did their routines, the competitions began. Each school was competing for the chance to bring home a huge trophy.

Two cheerleaders from each school competed in the football toss. Springwood won that competition to take the early lead.

After the football toss competition, each school’s varsity cheer squad performed their routine, and Valley’s band played for everyone.

With the next competition, Valley was able to tie it up with Springwood by winning the three-legged race.

The excitement really began with the wing eating competitions. A coach from each school competed to see which one of them could eat five wings the fastest.

The other coaches probably should not have even shown up. Lanett assistant coach Branquavious Bussey demolished the other competitors. Five wings seemed too easy for him. So, he ended up finishing seven wings before the competition ended. The football players then competed in their own wing eating competition with Lanett winning again.

The back to school bash continued with the food eating competitions, and Valley was able to gain ground. Valley assistant coach JT Dickey dominated the pie eating competition. Dickey not only ate most of the whipped cream, he also ate most of the crust underneath. Some may wonder if Dickey would have eaten the aluminum underneath had the competition been any longer.

After each band competed in their own pie eating competition, LaFayette’s band performed for everyone. Then, there were just two competitions left to decide which school would take home the trophy.

Valley’s cheer squad would bring their school one step closer by winning the sack race. Afterwards, each cheer squad tested their strength in tug of war.

Valley’s cheer squad went undefeated in tug of war, but there was a bit of controversy. Valley was accused of having an extra cheerleader run in to help when they were pulling against LaFayette. Valley disputed the claim, and they were eventually given the win.

After all of the competitions, the judges said that Lanett and Valley were all tied up. The cheerleaders had to compete in a tug of war one more time to break the tie. Valley’s cheer squad won again, and Valley High School was able to take home the trophy.