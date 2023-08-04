Score big with the Kiwanis Club’s tailgate raffle Published 9:30 am Friday, August 4, 2023

VALLEY — The raffle tickets are selling like hot cakes for an upcoming fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Valley, but there’s still time to get your tickets for the Summer Sun/August Fun tailgate raffle. Tickets are available at any area location of Capital City Bank, Renasant Bank, South State Bank in Valley and at Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union (CFCU) on Fob James Drive. Any member of the club will also have tickets for sale. The tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds will go to club projects such as scholarships to local high school graduates.

The drawing will take place at club’s noon-hour meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23rd.

The winner will receive a treasure trove of items just in time for the 2023 football season. They include a pair of tickets to Auburn’s season opener versus (kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT), and everything needed for tailgating, such as a fold-up wagon, two folding chairs, two neck fans, a Yeti hard-sided-type large cooler, a smaller soft Yeti cooler, a $100 gift certificate to Givorns, a $50 gift certificate, a tailgate grill, two blankets, two cooling cloths, four tumblers, two charging blocks, two tiki torches, a tabletop torch and fuel for the torches.

Email newsletter signup