Senior center awarded $21K grant Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

LANETT — Participants in the Lanett Senior Center program and supporters of the Lanett Recreation Department had good reason to celebrate on Monday.

It was announced at the Lanett City Council meeting that a $21,000 grant had been approved by the Charter Foundation to make some major improvements in the air conditioning at the senior center and that the recreation department would be receiving one of the Charter Foundation’s $5,000 annual community voting grants.

Bill Gladden of the Charter Foundation was there to present a $21,000 facsimile check to Floyd Aikens, president of the Lanett Senior Council.

“I’m glad (Senior Center Manager) Sandra Thornton brought it to our attention that the senior center had a problem with the air conditioning,” Gladden said. “Congratulations to the Lanett Recreation Department for being one of our winners in the community voting.”

A retired minister, Aikens joked that “We won’t have to have our TVs turned up so loud now,” referring to the loud air conditioner.

A large group of seniors were present at the meeting. They were all wearing the green t-shirts they wore at the recent District Masters Games, hosted at Valley Community Center. They represented Lanett well, and many of the seniors were wearing the medals they won at those Games. Those who won medals will advance to the State Games to be hosted by Valley in October.

Council Member Tony Malone read a proclamation commending the Lanett seniors for taking part in the Valley District Games. Certificates were presented to those who participated. They included Gary Wright, Corinthian Woody, Beatrice Ware, Betty Ward, Edward Ussery, Betty Travick, Annette Towles, Fannie Spence, Betty Parker, Veronica Paige, Albert Paige, Jewel Nelloms, Joyce McLemore, Ruth Lariscy, Janice Heard, Brenda Heard, Bailey Hill, Juanita Geiger, Mary Floyd, Miller Edwards, Margaret DeVance, Ann Crowder, Wyline Carr, Agnes Billingsley, Wanda Allen, Herschel Allen, Floy Aikens and Floyd Aikens.

The Alabama Senior Masters Games started in Oxford, Alabama in 1989 to provide adults who are 50 years of age and older an opportunity to maintain an active lifestyle by participating in a variety of events. While the Games provide an Olympic-style atmosphere, the focus is not on competition but fun and fellowship. Each year there are between 600 and 800 seniors from all across the state who will are involved in the State Games.