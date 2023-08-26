Six candidates qualify for West Point city council Published 8:30 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

As campaigning for city council gets underway, West Point citizens have some decisions to make come voting day.

Six individuals qualified for West Point City Council on Wednesday. Incumbents Gerald Ledbetter and Sandra Thornton will be running once again alongside Andra Haynes, Aaron Lewis II, Sean Erique Moore and Kevin Patrick.

The three candidates with the most votes will be elected.

Thornton, a West Point resident of over 41 years, is one of the senior council members.

Ledbetter, pastor of West Point Presbyterian Church, has also served on the city’s council for several terms.

“The most important component of the city is the people,” Thornton said. “And we are blessed. Now, we are seeing houses come and with houses always come more people.”

Thornton, director of the Jane Farrar Senior Center, said she hopes to continue bringing resources and opportunities to the senior citizens of West Point and the surrounding cities.

Ledbetter also highlighted the economic growth that West Point, particularly downtown, has seen more business owners and shoppers.

“We’ve had a great amount of progress over the past several years as a community,” Ledbetter said.

The Kia manufacturing plant, Thornton said, has been a great addition to West Point, and she hopes to continue the city’s economic growth.

“I hope that the the citizens of West Point I can see my history and know that my heart is in the city, and I hope then that they know that I will continue to do whatever is best for everyone,” Thornton said.

Ledbetter said he hopes to see all registered voters in West Point participate in the coming elections.

“Our community certainly is stronger when everybody takes part and everybody expresses their wishes,” Ledbetter said.

Haynes, a native of West Point, has served on the city’s Board of Adjustments for the past three years. She said she hopes to be a part of the growth she sees in the community.

“My vision is to represent the citizens of West Point, in an honest, transparent and straightforward manner,” Haynes said. “I want to listen to their concerns, feedback, ideals and suggestions.”

Patrick, who moved to West Point in 2009, also said he hopes to be a part of West Point’s growth. Patrick serves as the chairman of the development authority. He also serves on the housing authority board, municipal planning board and THINC Academy board.

“I’ve just always been about change,” Patrick said.

Haynes’ slogan is “together, we can.” She said she hopes to be a positive voice for citizens and help foster the changes they want to see.

“I will work diligently hard to assure that the citizens that they can trust me, and that I will represent them as we move toward continued growth in the city of West Point,” Haynes said.

One area where Patrick hopes to capitalize on amenities is the Chattahoochee River and West Point Lake. He said he envisions restaurants, shops and other attractions in the future.

“I’m excited about the upcoming race. I’m really excited that there’s a number of people that qualified,” Patrick said.

Moore and Lewis were not available for interview on Friday.