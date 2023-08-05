Southern Union welcomes students to Bison Bound Published 9:30 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Southern Union State Community College announced it welcomed more than 1,000 freshmen to campus during its Bison Bound orientation sessions this summer.

Bison Bound helps prepare new students for college. The program exists primarily to orient students to what life will be like at Southern Union.

The program offers them a time to explore the campus, talk with academic advisors, and register for fall semester classes.

Sessions for students and parents provided opportunity to learn about life on campus and “tips” for a successful college experience.

“We want our first time students to realize that while college is fun, there will be challenges and responsibilities, and we want to do everything we can to prepare them,” said Todd Shackett, SUSCC president.

New students who were unable to attend a Bison Bound session should attend new student walk-in Registration on August 16 through 18 in the administration building on each campus.

Fall semester classes begin Aug. 21.

For more information on Southern Union contact the admissions office at 334-745-6437.