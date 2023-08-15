Stormy weather couldn’t dampen spirits at LaFayette’s Food Truck Festival Published 9:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

LaFayette Main Street’s second Food Truck Festival on Friday was marked as a success despite a morning filled with storms.

The festival officially began at 4 p.m. CT, with around 18 food trucks in attendance in spite of the wet conditions. By 5 p.m., the skies were clear.

LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand presented the LaFayette High School and Chambers Academy football players for the new year during the event.

Musical entertainment consisted of local artists from Chambers County — Going Home, Ryan Meadows and Ryan Thorn and Dean Sheffield.

“We have had a great turnout thus far,” said LaFayette City Councilman Toney Thomas.

Thomas said the bad weather slowed the event down earlier in the day, but once the rain dried up, the community came out to support the event.

Even with the rain, almost 1,000 people attended once again like the first Food Truck Festival in May.

“I’m honestly very surprised at what appears to be a good turnout considering what the rest of the day looked like,” said City Attorney Mac Tucker.

Many new food truck vendors came out for the event. One of the popular options was Hibachi on Wheels with Chef Eric. Some familiar vendors like Grandma Val’s Lemonade, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps and LaFayette’s Krave Korner also made it out despite the rain.

Street and Sanitation Department Superintendent George Green said his department spent the day setting up for the event, including putting up a tent in case the rain returned. With the music delayed, the festival was expected to continue on after 9 p.m.

“I would like to thank everyone that’s involved — Main Street city employees, street department, sanitation, water and all those departments — how they come together and work together to make this day happen,” Thomas said.

Many city leaders came out to enjoy the festival. Tucker said the festival is a good opportunity for community members to “mix and mingle.”

“I think it really helps get people to the downtown area,” Tucker said. “… It brings people in from the outer reaches of the city into one place with enough room to actually interact.”

“It’s always good for the community to come together,” Thomas said.