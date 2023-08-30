Students look to future at countywide career fair Published 8:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Valley High School hosted an annual countywide college and career fair for all seniors Tuesday morning at the Valley Sportsplex. The Annual Chambers County College (ALACRAO) Fair gives students the opportunity to meet representatives from colleges and military branches.

Senior students from Acts Academy, Chambers Academy, LaFayette High School, Lanett High School and Valley High School attended the event.

LaFayette High School Counselor LaWendy Willis said she was excited for students who might not otherwise have the chance to tour different colleges.

“They need as many options as possible when making decisions for the next stage in their lives,” Willis said.

The event also provides information on the college admission process, FAFSA, and scholarship opportunities.

Representatives from colleges like the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Jacksonville State University and University of Alabama at Birmingham attended the event.

The United States Army National Guard and other military branches were also in attendance.