SUSCC honors adult education achievers Published 9:30 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

Opelika — Southern Union State Community College hosted its 2023 Adult Education Graduation Ceremony for students who earned their general equivalency diploma. The ceremony was held on July 28 on Southern Union’s Opelika campus.

“The adult education graduation is one of my favorite things to attend,” SUSCC President Todd Shackett said. “By earning their GED, these students have changed the trajectory of their lives and the lives of generations to come.”

The ceremony included a commencement address by Jason Flowers, Director of the Fatherhood Initiative, Childcare Resource Center.

Email newsletter signup

Participants in the graduation ceremony included: Seth Atkinson, Amber Blackmon, Amiracle Carter, Jermesha Farrow, Lily Grace, Lee Marie Ann King, Ashton Langdon, Se Eun Lee, Matthew Long, Alison Mills, Catherine Newell, Trin Salzman, Elizabeth Schenck, Shenika Smithson and Zavier Taylor.

Thirty-nine completed the GED program this year. All graduates received a three-hour credit scholarship to SUSCC, and Elizabeth Schenck received a one-year scholarship to the college for earning the highest GED score among ceremony participants.

For more information about the GED program and other programs and services offered through Adult Education, contact the adult education department at (334) 749-8480.