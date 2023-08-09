Tamela Mann performs at Sweetland Published 9:30 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

In an evening filled with fellowship, laughter and incredible singing, gospel powerhouse Tamela Mann took the stage at Sweetland Amphitheatre Saturday night.

Known for her hits “Take me to the King” and “Change Me,” Mann is also well known for her role of “Cora” in various Tyler Perry productions.

In what may be a surprise to some, the concert brought out many locals who have never been to Sweetland before.

Concertgoer Temeka Jones said this was the first time she has ever been to Sweetland.

“I remember this place a long time ago used to be a community swimming pool. It’s crazy to be here now, experiencing what it currently is as an adult,” Jones said. “I am a big fan of Tamela Mann and to see her in person and not on TV is amazing.”

Mann’s concert was packed Saturday night with people anticipating the songstress’s powerful vocals.

Catherine Latimore said going to Sweetland for a concert was a new experience.

“I have been here once for Sweetland on Ice and the stairs are still no joke,” she laughed.

“I am excited to have my first gospel concert here though. When I heard she was coming to LaGrange, I couldn’t believe it and had to get tickets. Seeing her sing on TV isn’t enough.”

Adrianna Smith said she is blown away at having the opportunity to see Mann in her hometown.

“Normally, you would have to go to Atlanta to see someone like Tamela Mann. But to have her here in my community is amazing,” Smith said.

“If Sweetland always has people like this coming, I might have to make plans to come see another show.”

The next concert on the Sweetland 2023 concert series is Nelly, a show that sold out in 30 minutes making it the fastest sold out concert in Sweetland’s history.