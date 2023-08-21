The Classic in LaFayette sees reschedules Published 7:53 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

The Classic scheduled for this Saturday between LaFayette, Lanett, Notasulga and Loachapoka has been rescheduled due to the heat index.

The heat index this weekend is expected to be near 100 degrees. Due to the extreme heat, all four principals and athletic directors decided to make changes to the schedule.

“They started talking about it right before football practice today,” Lanett’s head coach Chip Seagle said on Monday. “This was strictly an administrative decision based on the heat.”

Lanett and Notasulga will now see their game rescheduled to 8 p.m. on Friday. LaFayette and Loachapoka’s matchup will be pushed to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Each game will still be played in Bulldog Stadium in LaFayette.

The administration believes that pushing the games back to later in the evening will make it safer for all involved. The move was made with player safety in mind.

“Is it inconvenient for some people, I’m sure it is,” Seagle said. “We’re talking about the safety of our children here, and I’m not going to argue with them.”

Seagle had no issue with the decision as he believes the Panthers will be ready to go on either day.

“I’m good either way,” Seagle said. “It’s like Coach [Clifford] Story when they called with the idea. He said, ‘our guys will be ready. Y’all tell us when to show up.’’’

In practice, coaches are able to schedule water breaks to ensure the team’s safety. Water is not as readily available in the game because only the officials can stop play for the heat.

The game being pushed back should not do much to any of the team’s schedule or routine. Lanett and Notasulga will be moved to their regular game schedule, and LaFayette and Loachapoka will still play on the same day.

“It puts us on our regular routine,” Seagle said. “The kids, when I told them, they clapped. They were glad to play on Friday.”