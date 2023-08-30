Truck stop in Cusetta closed Published 9:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The truck stop in Cusseta, Cusseta Travel Plaza, was unexpectedly closed over the weekend. The truck stop will be closed until further notice.

Cusseta Travel Plaza is one of many locations that have been temporarily closed due to a company called Mountain Express Oil liquidating bankruptcy, according to a notice from Pilot. The notice lists a Pilot truck stop in Newnan, Georgia, as the next closest location.

Pilot provided a statement to the VTN via email.

“Mountain Express Oil Co. (MEX) and its affiliates are ceasing operations due to chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy. As a result, MEX’s dealer location within our network in Cusseta, Alabama is temporarily closed. We welcome our valued guests to visit our closest alternative location in Newnan, GA (Pilot travel center #422).”

It is unclear when or if the truck stop will be reopened.