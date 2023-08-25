Two 19 year olds from Lanett killed in accident

Published 3:51 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

This morning at approximately 4:21 A.M. officers of the Valley Police Department were notified of a one vehicle accident on I-85 north in the area of the 73-mile marker, according to a press release from Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

On arrival, officers found that the driver and a passenger had died due to injuries sustained in the accident. They were both 19 years old of Lanett. Their names are being withheld pending family notification. A third victim of the accident had been ejected from the vehicle and was located in the median. He was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus. His current status is unknown. He is also 19 years old from Lanett.

This accident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s office.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Tramell, Williams will again square off for West Point mayor

Wood updates Kiwanis on legislature

Health and wellness center hosts stroke education

Huguley Elementary new nurse finds a new home in Valley

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events