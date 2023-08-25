Two 19 year olds from Lanett killed in accident Published 3:51 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

This morning at approximately 4:21 A.M. officers of the Valley Police Department were notified of a one vehicle accident on I-85 north in the area of the 73-mile marker, according to a press release from Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

On arrival, officers found that the driver and a passenger had died due to injuries sustained in the accident. They were both 19 years old of Lanett. Their names are being withheld pending family notification. A third victim of the accident had been ejected from the vehicle and was located in the median. He was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus. His current status is unknown. He is also 19 years old from Lanett.

This accident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s office.

