Two 19-year-olds killed in accident identified Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

On Aug. 25, the Valley Police Department reported a traffic accident on I-85 that claimed the lives of two 19-year-old residents of Lanett.

The victims in this case have been identified as Ampmeko Zyquan Trammell and Quintavius Jamaal Harris.

This accident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s office.

Email newsletter signup