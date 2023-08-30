Week one’s standout performances Published 11:10 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Each week, the Valley Times-News picks an Athlete of the Week from games in our area. That will continue, but this week there were several other players who deserve some recognition for their play on the field.

Beulah’s starting quarterback, Demarion Foreman deserves credit for his performance last Friday. Foreman rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns, and he also passed for another 69 yards.

Foreman scored all but one of Beulah’s touchdowns on the night as he led Beulah to a 35-12 rout of Abbeyville in the season opener.

Beulah’s offense was likely not even playing to their full potential on Friday. The team had around 17 players miss practice on Monday and Tuesday due to an illness that the team was dealing with.

Foreman’s ability to take charge and lead Beulah to the win despite the adversity deserves recognition.

Chambers Academy beat Heritage School in Georgia 48-6 on Friday, and a big reason for that dominant win was Koreen Henry.

On Friday, Henry totaled eight receptions, 190 yards and four touchdowns. Henry showed flashes of what was to come earlier in the season against Lee-Scott Academy.

Henry consistently got open at the top of his routes, but the Rebels were unable to get him the ball consistently in the season opener. In Chambers Academy’s second game, they were able to get their weapon into space.

This season is Henry’s first with Chambers Academy, but Head Coach Jason Allen knew he would be a difference maker coming into the season.

“I think Koreen is going to really be a difference maker for us,” Allen said earlier this summer. “Just a kid that can really run and catch the ball well and runs really good routes.”

After this performance, Allen and the rest of the coaching staff will be looking to get Henry the ball even more.

One of the biggest performances of last week came from Alajawon Whitfield. Whitfield helped lead Lanett to a 28-6 win in their season opener against Notasulga.

Head Coach Chip Seagle called Whitfield a “Swiss Army Knife”, and that statement holds true

Whitfield is one of Lanett’s best weapons on both sides of the ball, and he proved that on Friday. Whitfield completed all four of his passing attempts for a total of 65 yards. Whitfield ran the ball four times and totaled 71 yards rushing. Whitfield also caught a 58-yard touchdown pass, and he had a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown.

In total, Whitfield had 284 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Whitfield also started on defense for the Panthers. At cornerback, Whitfield did not allow a single completion while in coverage.

All of these performances would have made each of these players the Athlete of the Week for most other weeks.