Wildcats start the season off hot Published 11:02 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Springwood traveled to Calhoun County High School on Friday for their regular season opener. The Wildcats successfully get out of the gates as they beat Calhoun County 27-6.

“Huge win for us,” Head Coach Joey Burch said. “We got out of it pretty healthy.”

Besides a few bumps and bruises, the Wildcats were able to fight off the injury bug.

At halftime, Springwood led 20-6. The one touchdown for Calhoun County came on a kickoff return.

“I think our defense played great,” Burch said. “Just pleased with the effort of everybody on defense.

In the third quarter, the Cougar defense focused on stopping CJ Johnson in the ground game. Johnson had his way in the first half.

The Wildcats got in a heavy formation and went right at the Cougars in the second half.

“The coaches challenged our lineman to just take over the game,” Burch said. “If you want to win it, just take over the game right here.”

After being issued the challenge, Springwood’s offensive line led a dominant drive that took nearly ten minutes off the clock.

“A lot of our kids that haven’t played, that’s when they grew up,” Burch said. “I think that’s gonna help us later on in the season.”

Luke Hudson did well in the first half getting the ball to his weapons. In the second half, he took over with his legs.

“He took over the ballgame as well because he’s a big, physical kid,” Burch said. “He would just pound it up in there, and get us five or six yards.”

Burch said it did not take too long for Calhoun County’s defense to get tired of tackling Hudson.

Cj Johnson led the game on the ground. Greg Johnson had several catches in the game, and he played a pivotal role coming off the edge on defense.

“They were huge,” Burch said. “Greg, defensively, he made several big sacks and pressured the quarterback.”

Springwood’s offensive performance is even more impressive when you consider the field they were playing on.

Calhoun County’s field is skinnier, and there’s less overall space. Burch said that you lose about 16 yards of field in total.

Springwood typically plays on a full size field.

Next week, Springwood will go on the road again to face Southern Prep Academy.