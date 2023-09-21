Alabama Historic Commission hosting workshop Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Alabama Historic Commission will host a workshop for new members of the Historic Preservation Board in LaFayette on Thursday.

The workshop, hosted by Certified Local Government (CLG) Coordinator/Community Preservation Paige Thomas, will be reviewing ordinances and guidelines for the historical preservation of architectural elements.

The Historical Preservation Board works closely with LaFayette Main Street, which promotes the revitalization of downtown. One of the key elements of LaFayette Main Street is working on the beautification and preservation of downtown storefronts.

“They work hand in hand because Main Street is bringing new businesses to downtown LaFayette,” Yeargan said. “And so historic preservation board members need to be aware of what we need to approve or not approve — signage for the businesses and that kind of thing.”

Historic Preservation Board Chairman Ed Yeargan said that it’s important for new members to understand what restorations and updates are allowed and what aren’t.

Thomas will provide insight into the guidelines that new businesses entering downtown must follow, including signage updates, architectural features and other changes.