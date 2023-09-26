Beulah dominates Dadeville in straight sets Published 9:46 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

The season has not necessarily gone to plan for Beulah’s volleyball team, but the Bobcats got back on track Monday night.

Beulah dominated Dadeville at home winning in straight sets. The match went 25-19, 25-11 and 25-10.

Madyson Snedigar proved to be a force for Beulah in the final set. Snedigar finished the third set with seven kills.

“She’s been a key player, especially on the front line,” Head Coach Allison Aikens said. “When she’s on, when we get those kills, it kind of encourages everybody else, gets our momentum going. She’s just been a big force with us at the net.

The Bobcats are a fairly young team this season. Beulah only has three seniors on the team. With the youth of the team, there is a maturation process that has taken place.

“Really improved, and just kind of working together to get that chemistry kind of back together,” Aikens said. “The younger ones are really stepping up and filling those spots that we lost last year. I’m really proud of the girls for all that they’ve done and for the seniors and their leadership.”

Despite some of the struggles this season, Beulah has seen constant improvement. That improvement showed on Monday, and the team hopes to continue that improvement leading into the area tournament.

“We’ve really been trying to work on our transition and movement to the ball,” Aikens said. “I finally felt tonight that we were doing that, and we were communicating better as a team.”

Up next for Beulah is a match against is a match Tuesday on the road against Prattville Christian Academy.