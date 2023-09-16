Beulah falls in brutal region loss on the road Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

It was a tough night for the Beulah Bobcats as they were beaten by Walter Wellborn on the road 60-34.

The start to the season had been somewhat of a revelation for Beulah. This week ended up being more similar to a nightmare.

The Bobcats struggled to stop anything that the Panthers did on offense. The game was well in hand at the half as Wellborn led 35-14.

Email newsletter signup

Brennan Talley and Noah Screws’ connection on offense proved to be too much for Beulah as the two led the Panthers.

Beulah brought a top-ten scoring defense into the matchup, but that never showed during the game.

“We didn’t look like a top-ten defense tonight,” Head Coach Matt Johnson said. “We got manhandled pretty good. They were the more physical team. They were a downhill running team. We didn’t do a good job of being physical with them, reading our keys and just executing on defense.”

As a coach typically does, Johnson put some of the blame for the loss on his own shoulders.

“We had some guys banged up, but still there’s no excuses,” Johnson said. “We should have put a better product on the field. That starts with me. I should’ve done a better job of helping our guys defensively. It happened, it is what is. We’re going to go back on Monday, make some corrections and get better.”

The loss dropped Beulah to 2-2 and 1-1 in region play. The Bobcats have a bye week next week, and the team hopes to use it to get healthy.

“We’ve got to get all of our guys back healthy,” Johnson said. “We need a break, especially after a game like this where we were just kind of beat down.”