Bulldogs shutout on the road Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Bulldogs’ tough season continued on Friday as LaFayette was handled by Goshen 34-0 on the road.

The Bulldogs allowed 330 yards on defense. Jamauri McClure dominated LaFayette’s defense. McClure finished with three touchdowns in the first half alone, and the Eagles coasted through the rest of the game.

LaFayette was shut out for the first time this season. This marks the second time that the Bulldogs have been held within single digits this season. The first came in the season opener against Loachapoka.

Last season, LaFayette scored in single digits three times on its way to a 2-7 finish.

The loss on Friday dropped the Bulldogs to 1-4 on the season, and LaFayette is 1-2 in region play.

The Bulldogs currently sit near the bottom of 2A region three, and the team is in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

Next week, LaFayette will enjoy a bye week before facing off against region foe Horseshoe Bend.