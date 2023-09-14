Bulldogs struggle against Reeltown Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

After nearly two weeks without a match, LaFayette hosted Reeltown on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs struggled as Reeltown won in straight sets.

It went 25-20, 25-14 and 25-11. Missed opportunities and play on the back line hurt LaFayette throughout the match.

The Bulldogs led early in each of the three sets. In the first set, LaFayette quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

The early dominance for LaFayette came by way of Toniya Collier.

Seven of LaFayette’s first 10 points in the match came on aces by Collier.

After the Rebels finally broke the serve, LaFayette was never able to recapture the momentum.

Reeltown finally took the lead at 16-5, and the Rebels never looked back from there.

Early on in the next two sets, LaFayette looked to be able to compete and possibly even take the match. However, towards the middle of each set, the team seemingly fell apart.

The loss dropped LaFayette’s record to 1-2 on the season.

Up next for the Bulldogs is an in-school match against Valley on Sept. 18.

In the match, both Valley and LaFayette will be looking for their second win this season.